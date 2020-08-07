William Henry Smith IV
Ocean - William Henry Smith IV, 88, of Ocean NJ, died Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at King Manor Rehab, Neptune. He worked as a carpenter before serving in the Navy during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he served as a NYC firefighter for 22 years, retiring in 1987. Born in Orangeburg NY, he lived in Staten Island NY and Oakhurst NJ before moving to Silver Ridge Park West in 1997.
William was predeceased by his wife of 45 years Joan Smith in 2003; and his son William Smith in 2013. Surviving are his daughter Kathleen Sorensen and her husband Michael of Ocean Township; his two grandsons Nikolas Smith, and Douglas Sorensen and his wife Juliana; and his great-grandson Patrick.
William's visitation will be held 6-8 PM on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. He will be interred at BG William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Memorial donations may be made to The New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, c/o Engine 66 / Ladder 61, 12 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475. For online condolences, please visit William's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com