1/1
William Henry Smith Iv
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Henry Smith IV

Ocean - William Henry Smith IV, 88, of Ocean NJ, died Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at King Manor Rehab, Neptune. He worked as a carpenter before serving in the Navy during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he served as a NYC firefighter for 22 years, retiring in 1987. Born in Orangeburg NY, he lived in Staten Island NY and Oakhurst NJ before moving to Silver Ridge Park West in 1997.

William was predeceased by his wife of 45 years Joan Smith in 2003; and his son William Smith in 2013. Surviving are his daughter Kathleen Sorensen and her husband Michael of Ocean Township; his two grandsons Nikolas Smith, and Douglas Sorensen and his wife Juliana; and his great-grandson Patrick.

William's visitation will be held 6-8 PM on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. He will be interred at BG William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Memorial donations may be made to The New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, c/o Engine 66 / Ladder 61, 12 Asch Loop, Bronx, NY 10475. For online condolences, please visit William's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bongarzone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved