William Hobday



William Hobday peacefully passed away on August 13, 2020 at his son and son-in laws home in Ft. Myers, Florida. William was born on January 31, 1942 to the late Charles and Loretta Hobday in Cincinnati, OH. He is also predeceased by his loving wife Theresa. After bravely serving in the US Air Force William lived most of his life in Howell Township. He was a Director of Business Services at Mc Graw Hill publishing company for more than 25 years retiring in 1998. After retirement he and Theresa moved to The Fairways at Lakeridge in Lakewood where he was an avid volunteer and a Fairways board of director for over a decade.



William is survived by his three children. Peter (Sonny) Hobday and his husband Thomas Moyer of Ft. Myers, Fl. Kimberly Hobday-Lally of Stillwater, NJ, Lisa Equils and her husband Jeffrey of Farmingdale, NJ. His Brother Edward Hobday and his wife Anne of St. Augustine, Fl. and his five grandchildren. William Comandini and his wife Kat of Reno, NV, Lauren Tuosto and her husband James of Farmingdale NJ, Jonathan Ricardo and his wife Casey of Washington,DC, Michael Lally II of Mooresville, NC and Taylor Equils of Farmingdale, NJ and six great grandchildren Kieran, Ashlan and Annalise of Reno, NV. Benjamin, Ryan and Cole of Farmingdale, NJ.



All services will be private.









