William Holub Jr.
Toms River - William Holub Jr., 73, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on October 28, 2020, at Jersey Shore Hospital in Neptune. He was born in Newark and lived in North Arlington until moving to Toms River in 2007. William worked for Wonder Bread, Irvington, NJ, as a Salesman for 39 years until his retirement. After retirement and moving to the Jersey Shore, he enjoyed days of fishing and crabbing with family and friends.
William was the beloved husband of Maureen Lynch-Holub, devoted and loving father of Lorraine Holub and William A. Holub, and grandfather to Jourdan Holub. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends. William was predeceased by his parents William and Nota Holub, and his brother Lawrence Holub.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, from 2 to 6 pm, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. The Funeral Service will be at 4 PM. Cremation will be private. Donations in William's memory to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.