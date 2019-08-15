|
William Howard Itinger
- - William Howard Itinger, 81, known to family, friends, & colleagues as "Bill," passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born on December 21st, 1937 to William H. Itinger and Pauline Barclay Itinger in Alexandria, Pennsylvania. Bill graduated from Juniata Valley High School in 1955. While at Juniata Valley, he was a member of the FFA, participated in class plays, was selected to the county, district and state chorus. He earned 11 varsity letters in football, basketball, and baseball. Prior to graduation, he won the award as the top senior in Academic/Sports and other activities. In 1955, he and his family relocated to Freehold Borough where he would eventually meet the love of his life, Sheila Carter whom he married in 1957. Together, they began a family and were blessed with two daughters; Lisa and Lori.
Soon after moving to Freehold, Bill was appointed as a Sheriff's Deputy and graduated from the Monmouth County Police Academy. He served in this role from 1957 to 1966. Notably, he was the officer in charge during the disastrous East Main Street Fire that prompted an evacuation in April of 1962. Bill joined the Freehold Borough Police Department in 1966 during which time, he received 17 commendations. Bill retired from the department on July 7th, 1982.
In 1963, Bill discovered his passion of firefighting. He was appointed to the Freehold Fire Department in 1963. Serving as President and Captain of the Goodwill Hook & Ladder Company, Bill worked his way up to Chief of Department serving in that capacity from 1998-2000. Bill became a life member of the Department and completed his active service in 2003 after 40 years of dedication to the Freehold Borough community.
In 1987, Bill was appointed to the Monmouth County Fire Marshall's office as Chief Training Officer for the county's Fire Academy. He was charged with the development and delivery of fire suppression and First Responder training to not only 152 fire stations but countless EMS agencies and police departments that required specialized training to serve the greater public. During his tenure at the MCFA, he was appointed by the NJ Division of Fire Safety to the State Training and Education Committee where he assisted in the development of the original fire safety and training programs for New Jersey firefighters. In addition, he co-authored the Rapid Intervention Team standards for the state which is instrumental in the rescue of downed firefighters.
Bill remained an avid student during his busy working years. He completed a BA in Education from Lock Haven State University and a Master's Degree from Rochelle University in Fire Science. Bill also attended Rutgers University where he became a certified NJDFS Fire Instructor and completed additional Fire Officer courses at Brookdale Community College. Additionally, Bill would not shy away from a road trip for education. He took great pride in attending over 20 courses at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg Maryland. His travels would also take him to Leesburg, Virginia where he completed rigorous Federal training on Domestic Terrorism/ Target Hazards. Finally, after his many accomplishments, Bill retired from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2012 at the completion of 25 years of service.
Throughout his career, Bill enjoyed his time as a life member with Monmouth County Fireman's Association, NJ State Fire Chiefs, and the NJ State Relief Association. He also held memberships with the South Monmouth Fire Chiefs Association, Monmouth County Joint Fire Service Council, and Western Monmouth Fire Chiefs.
When he wasn't at work or training, Bill was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates as well as the Penn State Nittany Lions. Bill also continued to follow his old high school team sports over the years. He took great pride in being a life member of the fire department in his home town of Alexandra. Bill also often reminisced about Pennsylvania Deer hunting season with his father, relatives, and childhood friends at Dr. Malcom's Hunting camp.
During his retired years, Bill spent many wonderful hours with his wife Sheila cruising the back roads looking at wildlife and enjoying nature in Monmouth County's parks. Together, they quietly moved from Freehold to Marlboro in 2006.
After a hard-fought battle with illness, Bill passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 14, 2019, at CentraState Medical Center. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Sheila; his sister; Peggy Goss, of Howell, Linda Hubert and Jean Jasko, both of Virginia; his daughters & Son-in-law Lisa & Jeff Hoffman; of Freehold, Lori Itinger and Mark Godek, of Marlboro; grandchildren; Lindsey & Phil Pollen; of Florida, Josh Hoffman of Connecticut, Jeremy Hoffman, of Freehold; and Emilee Godek, of Marlboro.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 33 Throckmorton Street, Freehold on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. Freehold Fire Department services will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. Memorial donation may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or the Freehold Fire Department Memorial Fund, 49 West Main Street, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019