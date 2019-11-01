|
|
William Huzinec
Jackson - William Huzinec, 83, of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Friday November 1, 2019, at the Leisure Chateau in Lakewood, NJ. Born in New York, NY, Will lived in Manhattan before moving to Jackson in 1972. He worked in the electronics industry as a supervisor for General Cable in New Brunswick for many years, Will was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. Will and Margreth were parishioners of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Toms River, and he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, in Howell.
Will is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margreth Huzinec, his children Barbara, Ann Marie and John and his granddaughter Lauren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday November 3, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm, at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759, with a service to be held at 3 pm. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019