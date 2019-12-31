|
|
William J. Arace
Freehold Twp. - William J. Arace, 76, of Freehold Township, passed away at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born in Elizabeth, raised in Browntown, and settled here in 1969. William graduated from Trenton State College with a B.A. in Industrial Arts and his M.A. in Education Administration and took great pride in being a member of the Epsilon Pi Tau Honor Society. He taught in the Freehold Regional High School District for 35 years, beginning his tenure at Howell High School. William accepted a position at Manalapan High School when it opened, and was promoted to supervisor of the Industrial Arts program and later the Life Sciences Department supervisor.
He was always busy in his family's garden helping to plant and design, remembering to take the time to admire the beauty of nature. William loved bringing flowers to his loving wife of 50 years, Susan. William's love of nature and the outdoors was shared with his family on trips across the country to destinations like Alaska, Maine, and Hawaii. He had traveled to all 50 states and documented these trips with his family as a photographer making sure never to miss an opportunity to capture the majesty of the great outdoors.
William is survived by his wife, Susan; his daughter, Michele Solomon of Toms River; and granddaughters, Anissa Solomon of Toms River, and Cassandra Solomon of Manahawkin.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 11:00 AM funeral service at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020. Interment will follow in Old Tennent Cemetery, 454 Tennent Road, Manalapan. For those who desire, memorial contributions in William's name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. For information, directions or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020