Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. Bennett Obituary
William J. Bennett

Jackson - William, 88, of Jackson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

William was born in Linden, NJ and resided in Jackson since 1968. He and his wife, Betty (previously deceased) did reside in South Carolina for several years, returning to Jackson in 2005. William was a retired Electrical Engineer, former volunteer fireman and amateur (Golden Gloves) boxer.

Surviving are his four (4) sons, Scott, Guy, Michael and Jon; two (2) daughters, Denise and Ellen; a sister, Grace; nine (9) grandchildren; and eight (8) great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell for his services from 1pm to 3pm, on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

For further info:

funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now