William J. Bennett
Jackson - William, 88, of Jackson passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
William was born in Linden, NJ and resided in Jackson since 1968. He and his wife, Betty (previously deceased) did reside in South Carolina for several years, returning to Jackson in 2005. William was a retired Electrical Engineer, former volunteer fireman and amateur (Golden Gloves) boxer.
Surviving are his four (4) sons, Scott, Guy, Michael and Jon; two (2) daughters, Denise and Ellen; a sister, Grace; nine (9) grandchildren; and eight (8) great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may visit the DiCOSTANZO family owned, LAKEWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 6250 Highway 9, Howell for his services from 1pm to 3pm, on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
For further info:
funeralhomenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019