William J. Blake Jr.

William J. Blake Jr. Obituary
William J. Blake, Jr.

William J. Blake, Jr., 88, of Long Branch passed away on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. "Blake," as he was affectionately known, was a hardworking, fun loving man who often enjoyed sitting around shooting the breeze with friends. He worked for many years at Lily Tulip and Naval Weapons Station Earle, Colts Neck.

Visitation will be Saturday November 9th from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
