Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
William J. Doggett

William J. Doggett Obituary
William J. Doggett

Freehold - William J. Doggett, 79, of Freehold Township died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home. He was born in New Brunswick.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1959 until 1965,

Mr. Doggett was Deputy Supervisor of Weights and Measures for the County of Monmouth before his retirement.

He was a member of the Community Bible Fellowship of Aberdeen, Cliffwood.

He was a long-time member of the Shore Knights SAC, Matawan and served as president for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Lou McKnight Doggett; two sons, Darren, and William, Jr.; a daughter, Tonia; four grandchildren, Tia, Destine, Devon, and Delanie; and three great grandchildren, Jordyn, Aidan, and Amari.

The viewing will be held at the Community Bible Fellowship Church, 268 Cliffwood Ave., Cliffwood on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will be held at the church at noon. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
