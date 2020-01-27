|
|
William J. Flaherty
Highlands - William J Flaherty, 74 of Hazlet passed away peacefully at home on Saturday January 25, 2020. William was born in Brooklyn, NY. He is predeceased by his brother Jimmy Flaherty and sister Janet Valente Collins. Surviving are his two children Linda Flaherty Jaccarino (Joseph Jaccarino) and Sean Flaherty, grandchildren Thomas, Nicholas and Kelly Jaccarino and Juliette Anderson, his siblings Eleanor McGivney, Dolores (Jimmy) Cartwright, Theresa Menture and Jack (Lucinda) Flaherty.
Family and friends will be received from 5-8pm Tuesday January 28 at the Laurel Funeral Home, 201 Laurel Avenue West Keansburg, NJ. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday 10am at St. Ann's Church , Keansburg Interment to follow at Bayview Cemetery in Leonardo. For further information visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020