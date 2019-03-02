|
William J. Grablauskas, Sr.
Barnegat - William J. Grablauskas Sr., 75, of Barnegat, died suddenly at home on February 28, 2019. Born and raised in Newark, he lived in Beachwood before moving to Barnegat in 2004. Bill was a Union Carpenter with Local #155. He also worked at Jacobson and Company in Elizabeth before becoming self-employed Carpenter operating Atlantic Acoustic's Carpentry. He was a Parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus #8603, St. Barnabas Council and a Fourth-Degree member of John D. McMahon Assembly. He was also a Charter Member of B.P.O.Elks #2394 in Bayville, member of the Seaton Hall Prep Alumni and past President of D.I.S.C.A..
Surviving are; his wife of 50 years, Vinnie Grablauskas; his son William Jr., and his wife Deborah; four grandchildren, Alex, Cassidy, Jeremy and Madelyn; also, his brother Albun and his wife Pat, several nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law Joanne Sadowski.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, Feb. 3rd, from 3pm to 6pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. The Funeral is Monday, 10am at the funeral home before celebrating an 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church, Bayville. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to: , (stjude.org), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019