|
|
William J. Hopkinson, Sr.
Avon By The Sea - William J. Hopkinson Sr., 79, of Avon By The Sea, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on February 5 at Care One in Wall Twp., after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bill worked as a salesman in the Industrial Supply business for his entire career.
He was born and raised in the Dorchester section of Boston. He graduated from Boston Latin High School and Northeastern University where he played ice hockey. He loved all things Boston, especially the Red Sox and the Bruins however he was also an avid New York Giants Fan.
Bill moved to Avon By The Sea 50 years ago after meeting his future wife Claudia in the Stratford Inn. He loved Avon where they welcomed him with open arms. He could often be found on Garfield Avenue beach in Avon with his family and friends or at Norwood Inn or the Avon Inn enjoying his dear friend Joe Finn entertain. He also bartended at the Sea Girt Inn for many years with John Hanusek. Bill served on both the Avon Fire Department and the Avon First Aid Squad. He was a member of the Avon Planning Board for 25 years serving as the Chairman for the last several years of his tenure. Bill was a parishioner of Saint Elizabeth's RC Church in Avon for more than 50 years where he was also an usher. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and he will dearly missed by all who knew him.
Bill was predeceased by his mother and father, Joseph and Rose Waters Hopkinson, his step mother Alice Costello Hopkinson and his brother Jack Costello, He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Claudia Mooney Hopkinson, his daughter Maggie McPhail and her husband Steve of Bel Air MD, his son William J Hopkinson Jr. and his wife Jodi of Avon, his grandchildren Cassie and Caroline McPhail and William J Hopkinson III and Caitlin Hopkinson, his brother Fred Hopkinson, his sisters Rita Patterson, Joan Michel, Ann Dionne and Linda Lapsley and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Mannion and his staff for their kindness over the years. The family would also like to thank the staff, the residents and the many visitors who were so kind to Bill during his stay at Care One.
Visiting will be on Sunday February 16 from 3 to 7PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday February 17 at 11:00AM at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Saint Elizabeth Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon NJ. Committal will take place privately at Saint Anne Mausoleum, Wall Twp. In lieu of flowers donations to the Avon First Aid Squad, PO Box 3 Avon NJ, 07717 or the Avon Fire Department PO Box 5, Avon NJ.
For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020