William J. Koch, Jr.
Bayville - William J. Koch Jr. age 70 passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 at home with family by his side. He was born in Neptune and lived in Interlaken before moving to Bayville, NJ.
He was a graduate of St. Rose High School and Villanova University. He worked for Lockheed Martin for many years.
He is predeceased by his parents , William Sr. And Ruth and a sisiter, Ruth Ann Woodland. He is survived by his son, Jacob Koch, Orlando, Fla., one brother, Hank Koch, Pa., two sisters; Mary Leone, Wall Twp, Frances K. Swerida Robeot, Bridgewater, and loving nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net