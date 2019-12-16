Services
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-0657
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
View Map
Howell - William J. Lucas, of Howell formerly of Las Vegas, passed away at home on December 11, 2019. There will be a memorial service for him at The Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 12 noon until 4:00 p.m. There will be a prayer service that same afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Lucas served in The U.S. Army from 1958-1960. He was a retired Traffic Signal Superintendent for The Town of Harrison. He is survived by his wife Doris Mae (Young), his son Dennis Lucas (Ana) and his brother Thomas Lucas (Ellen). Brother in law of Carol Vill'Nueve (Charles). He is also survived by his grandchildren Dennis and Deana along with many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers kindly consider a donation to .
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
