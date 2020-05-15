William J. McDevitt



Surf City - William J. McDevitt, 88, of Surf City passed away on May 13, 2020 at his home. Bill was born in Butler, PA to James and Audrey McDevitt. He was raised in Doylestown, PA where Bill was captain of the Doylestown High School Football Team. After high school, Bill became a carpenter, and a professional boxer with an undefeated record, until he was drafted during the Korean War into the U.S. Army. After serving overseas, Bill graduated from Villanova University and worked for the next 30 plus years as a Civil Engineer for the Naval Engineering Command of Philadelphia and the Army Corps of Engineers. He moved to Surf City in 1966 and personally built his home. As a former carpenter, Bill always seemed to be working on a project. Bill's love for his family was foremost throughout his life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Council #3826, Ancient Order of Hibernians, The American Legion - Post 232, The Society of American Military Engineers and The American Society of Civil Engineers. He was also a volunteer with the Surf City Fire Department and communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He was a lifetime golfer and student of the game.



Mr. McDevitt was predeceased by his brother, James in 2014. He is survived by his cousin Joan Wachtman, nephew James (Debra), niece Mary McHale (John), niece Laura Otani (Chris), nephew John (Nancy) and niece Linda Kutepow (Michael) along with his great nieces and great nephews, Brian, Curtis, Jayne, Grace, Jonathan, Shauna, Ian, and Amelia.



A private cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Bubgee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. Donations in Bill's memory would be appreciated to the Surf City Volunteer Fire Department, 713 North Long Beach Blvd., Surf City, NJ 08008.









