William J. McGuigan
Brick - William J. McGuigan, 90, of Brick, passed away peacefully with family by his side. He was born in Harrison, NJ, before moving to Bradley Beach. William worked many jobs over the years before going to UPS for 35 years. When he realized retirement wasn't for him, he decided to deliver flowers for O'Brien's Florist in Point Pleasant for 15 years. He loved people and everyone that knew him loved him even more. He is predeceased by his loving wife Barbara, parents, John and Maryellen McGuigan, siblings John, Harry, Edward, Eileen, Rita, and Bernice and his daughter Kathy. He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Spivey, Connie Evans, and Donna McGuigan, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements were private under direction of O'Brien Funeral Home. If you choose to make a donation please consider your local animal shelter in his memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020