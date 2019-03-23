|
|
William J. Michalski
Newark - William J. Michalski, 75, born on June 4, 1943 in Newark, NJ died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 20, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center. Bill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Elizabeth, NJ and enlisted in the US Army where he received merits of honor before being Honorably Discharged in 1967. He continued his education at Fairleigh Dickinson University earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing. He married Judith Ann Pinto on June 24, 1967 and settled in Middletown where they raised their family. He spent many years as a financial advisor for MetLife, continued with sales at Bayshore Fitness & Wellness Center and American Medical Products where he had the pleasure of working side by side with his son, Bill. He served on the Middletown Township Education Foundation and helped to organize the township's Great Race each year. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Judith Ann Michalski, devoted children, Bill Michalski & Joely Pacifico, Denise Michalski Moyer, Michael & Amie Michalski, loving brother and sister-in-law Joseph & Virginia Michalski, beautiful grandchildren: Austin, Mackensie, Madison, Allie, Ashlie, Larsen, Peyton, Joey, Sonny & Vinny, and many adored nieces, nephews and friends. William is predeceased by his parents, Joseph & Catherine (McGee) Michalski, and his mother and father-in law, Celeste & Peter Pinto. He will be remembered as an avid NY Yankees fan, a sports enthusiast with a love of horse racing, faithful communicant of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, dedicated runner with the Jersey Shore Running Club, forever friend and loyal family man.
William will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. A mass of Christian Burial is on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Road, Middletown, NJ 07748.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019