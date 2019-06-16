|
William J. Moss
Forked River, Lacey Township - William J. Moss, 77, of Lacey Township, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Son of the late Clarence and Ida Moss, he was born on April 15, 1942 in Scranton, PA. William is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Patricia (nee: Hodgetts); sons Shaun and his girlfriend, Debbie Garcia; Scott and his wife, Barbara; grandchildren Madison and Maverick; Mother-In-Law, Peggy L. Hodgetts; Brother-In-Law and Sister-In-Law, Dean and Linda Dapkewicz, as well as beloved aunts, nieces and nephews.
William served as a Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force and was a Vietnam era veteran. All who were fortunate to know him knew how proud he was of our Veterans, military men and women, and our Country for which they serve. He was a former Commander of American Legion Post 517; played "Taps" on his bugle on Friday nights at Good Luck Cemetery and other military events as appropriate; became a Chaplain for the American Legion, raised record donations in the selling of poppies, and visited local schools to explain the origin, purpose, and benefits of the American Legion Poppy Program. As a dedicated member of the community, whenever there was a cause; someone in need, or some way he could help an organization, William was there!
He held our law enforcement officers in high regard, and aided in fundraising for the purchase of several new body cameras for the Lacey Township Police Department. William was a faithful, active member and Usher at Christ Lutheran Church in Whiting, N.J.; He was also a long-standing member of the Elks, and thoroughly enjoyed his weekly gathering with his Old Guard buddies.
Visitation will be held at Layton's Home For Funerals, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Viewing will be at Layton's on Wednesday, June 19th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 9:30, after which there will be a procession to Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ, where a Military Honor Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Please visit www.laytons.net for additional information or to leave condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of William Moss to the Lacey Township Police Department's P.B.A Local 238, P.O. Box 238, Forked River, N.J. 08731, or Lacey Food Bank, 102 Station Drive, Forked River, NJ 08731.
He will remain ever present in the love and the lives of his wife, children, and grandchildren, and his legacy will live on with family members, friends, within the community, and many generations to follow. Rest in Peace, Billy...you are "Home"!
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019