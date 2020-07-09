William J. Quakenbush Jr.
Wall Twp. and formerly of Belmar - William J. Quakenbush Jr., 89 of Wall Twp. passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. He was affectionately known to many as Mr. Q, Mr. Quackers, or just Bill.
Born in Asbury Park, he was a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore, residing mostly in Belmar and Manasquan before moving to Wall Twp. in November. He served in the NJ National Guard for 14 years.
He was dedicated to the Boro of Belmar, as was demonstrated by the many civic organizations in which he was active. He was a member of the Belmar Fire Department, Goodwill Hose Company for 68 years, serving as Chief for 3 years 1966, 1967, and 1968. He served in the Belmar First Aid Squad for 68 years, serving as President for 2 years and Treasurer for 38 years. He was a member of the Belmar Historical Society, the Manasquan Elks Lodge # 2534, and the former Ocean Lodge F&AM, Wall Twp. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Belmar Savings and Loan and Shadow Lawn Savings and Loan for many years.
Bill was the owner and operator of Quakenbush Getty Service which was founded by his father in 1929 and operated in Belmar for 54 years. After "retirement" he worked as a Bus Driver for Wall Township Public School for 30 years where he was known by all the sports teams for being on the sidelines, cheering them on. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Belmar for over 50 years and was a current member of the First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan.
He was very active in the Boy Scouts, serving for over 35 years with Troop 40, Belmar and Monmouth Council. He was a Forestburg Camp Commissioner and was the recipient of the Silver Beaver and Friends of Scouting Awards.
Predeceased by his parents William J. and Mildred Rice Quakenbush Sr. and his first wife Alice Fenton Quakenbush.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Jean Mulford Quakenbush, his 3 children, Lynn Davila, William J. Quakenbush,III, and John Quakenbush and wife Dana, all of Wall Twp., his 5 grandchildren Christopher Quakenbush and wife Kristin, Samantha Kennelly, Aidan, Grace, and Sophie Quakenbush, and Jean's children, daughter Debbie Underhill and husband Henry, and son Morgan Mulford and their families.
Visitation on Sunday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd. Wall. {In keeping with current state mandates regarding Covid-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building immediately after this.}
A private Funeral Service followed by burial in Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020.
In lieu of flowers the family specifically requests donations be made to either the Goodwill Hose Fire Company, 610 7th Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719, the Belmar First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 636, Belmar, NJ 07719, or the First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan, 16 Virginia Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736
