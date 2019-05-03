Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Roman Catholic Church
Red Bank, NJ
Holmdel - William J. Snyder passed quietly away on April 28th at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. He was born in Long Branch, the son of Alfred L. Snyder, Sr. and Mary Armstrong Snyder. He was a life-long resident of Red Bank, where he made his living as a barber and watched his home-town grow and change over seven decades. A member of the St. James Church community, he served as an usher. Much of his leisure time was spent reading, an activity in which he found much joy.

William was predeceased by his parents, and by a cousin, Patricia Shelby. He is survived by his brother, Alfred L. Snyder, Jr. of Red Bank, and his cousin, Sue Ashley, of Knoxville, TN.

The John E. Day Funeral Home of Red Bank is handling William's arrangements. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 10:00 AM at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank and an interment will immediately follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Please visit William's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019
