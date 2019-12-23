|
|
William Jack Watkins
Lavallette - William Jack Watkins, 89 of Lavallette, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Bill owned and operated CSA Collection Agency in West Paterson for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Navy. Born and raised in Scranton, PA, he moved to Bloomfield at the age of 12 and joined the Boy Scouts, later earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He developed a love for tennis and could be found on the tennis court in his spare time. In 1952 he married Wilma Ward Watkins and settled in East Orange then Glen Ridge to raise his family. In 2002 they retired to Lavallette. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Wilma in 2005 and a son in law Walter Tirrell in 1986.
He is survived by 5 children, Sheryl Gambarella and husband Fred, William Watkins, Donna Tirrell, Laura Ast and husband Joseph and Paula Tirrell; 14 grandchildren, Allysa Gambarella, Christopher Tirrell and wife Rachel, Lisa Purcell and husband Gregg, Joseph Watkins, Thomas Tirrell and wife Lisa, Jaime Sherlock and husband Bryan, Jacquline Walsh, Heather Bray and husband Tim, William Watkins, Michael Ast, Brittany Ast, Christopher Ast, Jack Tirrell and Casey Tirrell; and 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:00am until prayer service at 10:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Rd Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 in his name would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019