William Jacobus
Bayville - William "Bill" Jacobus, 93, of Bayville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 16th . Born and raised in Orange, he raised his family in Denville before moving to Bayville 19 years ago. He was a lifelong Yankee fan. He lived his life to the fullest enjoying bowling, golf and softball. He loved painting and won several awards for his talents. He proudly served his country in the US Army/Airforce during World War II.
He survived by his companion of 29 years, Barbara Friedman; three children, Karen and her husband Jason, his son Tim and his daughter Patti; and six grandchildren, Rachel, Nick, Jack, Megan, Briana and Caylee. He will also be missed by his dog Jessie.
Funeral services are private with the family under the direction of Mastapeter Funeral Home, Bayville. They will be hosting a celebration of his life in April. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to: Berkeley Township Police Department, 631 Pinewald Keswick Road, Bayville NJ 08721, (berkeleytownship.org/police), would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019