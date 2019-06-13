|
|
William "Bill" James DeVoti Jr.
Point Pleasant - William "Bill" James DeVoti Jr., 63 of Point Pleasant passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with his devoted family at his side. Born in Glen Ridge, he grew up in Montclair and then resided in the Belmar area for the past 40 years.
He was predeceased by his parents William J. and Annabelle (nee McGlynn) DeVoti Sr. and his infant brother George W. Devoti.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Betty Ann (nee Fortunato) DeVoti, his two daughters Colleen and Meghan DeVoti of Spring Lake Heights and their mother Joanne, his siblings Suzanne Fitzgerald, Marlene Fetterly, Jacquelyn DeVoti, Mark DeVoti, Denise Sperrazza and Matthew DeVoti., and his aunt Priscilla Fara and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Margaret's Church, Corner of 3rd and Ludlow Aves., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Please go directly to the Church on Saturday. There will not be a procession from the funeral home prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, (www.theaftd.org) Radnor Station Bldg. #2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087 or Make A Wish-New Jersey,(www.NJ.wish.org) 1384 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 13, 2019