1/
William "Bill" Jamison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Jamison

Long Branch - William H. Jamison, AKA "Bill", of Long Branch, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He passed peacefully at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, New Jersey.

Bill was born in 1953 in New York, New York, and grew up in Little Silver, New Jersey. He attended Red Bank Regional High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton in 1975 and graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1978.

He served as Judicial Law Secretary to the Honorable Louis R. Aikins, Judge of the Superior Court in Freehold, NJ, and then was an associate attorney at Evans, Koelzer, Osborne and Kreizman, in Red Bank, New Jersey. After leaving the Evans firm, he opened his own office for the practice of law in Long Branch.

He was admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York and was a member of the Monmouth County Bar Association.

He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Kiernan Jamison, and his parents, Dr. William A. Jamison and Susanne H. Jamison. Surviving are his son, William; his son Bryan and his husband Frank Rizzo; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Michael Catlaw and his grandson Brooks Catlaw. He is also survived by his close companion Sharon Handy; his brothers Scott Jamison and his wife Cindy, Paul Jamison and his wife Sue; his sister Susan Jamison Burke; his cousin Martin Burns and his wife Jean, and nieces and nephews, Andrew Jamison, Margaret Jamison, John Jamison, Shannon Bostic, Colleen Rogers and her husband Todd and Thomas Jamison.

Bill was an avid fan of the University of Dayton Flyers basketball team and the New York Giants. In addition to his love for his family, he loved the Jersey Shore, especially his daily walks along the Long Branch boardwalk.

There will be a private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For messages of condolence, please visit Bill's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved