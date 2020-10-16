William "Bill" Jamison
Long Branch - William H. Jamison, AKA "Bill", of Long Branch, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He passed peacefully at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, New Jersey.
Bill was born in 1953 in New York, New York, and grew up in Little Silver, New Jersey. He attended Red Bank Regional High School. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton in 1975 and graduated from the University of Dayton School of Law in 1978.
He served as Judicial Law Secretary to the Honorable Louis R. Aikins, Judge of the Superior Court in Freehold, NJ, and then was an associate attorney at Evans, Koelzer, Osborne and Kreizman, in Red Bank, New Jersey. After leaving the Evans firm, he opened his own office for the practice of law in Long Branch.
He was admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York and was a member of the Monmouth County Bar Association.
He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen Kiernan Jamison, and his parents, Dr. William A. Jamison and Susanne H. Jamison. Surviving are his son, William; his son Bryan and his husband Frank Rizzo; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Michael Catlaw and his grandson Brooks Catlaw. He is also survived by his close companion Sharon Handy; his brothers Scott Jamison and his wife Cindy, Paul Jamison and his wife Sue; his sister Susan Jamison Burke; his cousin Martin Burns and his wife Jean, and nieces and nephews, Andrew Jamison, Margaret Jamison, John Jamison, Shannon Bostic, Colleen Rogers and her husband Todd and Thomas Jamison.
Bill was an avid fan of the University of Dayton Flyers basketball team and the New York Giants. In addition to his love for his family, he loved the Jersey Shore, especially his daily walks along the Long Branch boardwalk.
There will be a private interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. For messages of condolence, please visit Bill's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com
