William Jerome Butcher
Wall Township - William Jerome Butcher, 79, passed away at his home on the evening of Tuesday, March 31 after a brief illness.
Bill was born on September 11, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Hedwig Butcher. He was the third of five children. He attended the prestigious Central High School, graduating in 1958 as a member of the 210th class, and later went on to study at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and Chemistry. He then attended Hahnemann Medical School in Philadelphia for a time before deciding to pursue a career in business.
Bill went on to co-found Key Tech Corp, a chemical company that developed a unique water-based, sustainable adhesive called Lock N' Pop, which became the industry standard for pallet stabilization and is still in wide use today. The company, which began in his garage, became known globally, with international product distribution, largely through Bill's sales and marketing leadership. After his success at Key Tech, Bill then started a sales consulting firm, Butcher Consulting Group, where he coached top-tier executives in the pharmaceutical industry. He was recognized as a leader in his field. In his youth, Bill swam competitively, and in later years, was an avid skier and racquetball player. His real passion, however, was his work.
Throughout his life's journey, Bill was a mentor and a cherished friend to those who knew him, a good father and a loving husband. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends and often opened his home to loved ones. His kindness, understanding and generosity will be missed by all.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Barbara, his sons, Brian and Jeffrey, their spouses, as well as his grandchildren, Cameron, Trace, Carson, Jake and Aaron, sisters Lisa Kane, Sue Halstrick and Mary Lou (Jim) Godfrey, and sister-in-law Peggy Curiazza. His passing will be sorely felt by nieces, nephews, and many friends he considered his extended family. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Hedwig Butcher, and his brother, Michael Butcher.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bill's honor can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties (https://www.bigsandkids.org/) or Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, New Jersey (https://brookdalefoundation.com/).
In recognition of the current health crisis, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020