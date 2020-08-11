1/1
William John Klenke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William John Klenke

William John Klenke of Ocean Grove, passed away August 8th at Jersey Shore Medical Center of heart related issues. He was the life partner of Joseph A. Domenea. William was part owner of Blotner Window Fashions and also worked for Monmouth Glass in Asbury Park. William was an avid gardener. He loved cooking and most of all designing home interiors. He was an interior decorator in his own right. William will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his life partner Joseph A. Domenea and Bella.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved