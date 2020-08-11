William John Klenke



William John Klenke of Ocean Grove, passed away August 8th at Jersey Shore Medical Center of heart related issues. He was the life partner of Joseph A. Domenea. William was part owner of Blotner Window Fashions and also worked for Monmouth Glass in Asbury Park. William was an avid gardener. He loved cooking and most of all designing home interiors. He was an interior decorator in his own right. William will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his life partner Joseph A. Domenea and Bella.









