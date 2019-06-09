|
|
William John Phillips
Toms River - William John Phillips, known as "Red", age 82, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Friday June 7, 2019 at the Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. William was born July 18, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Red was a resident of Jackson, NJ for 53 years, prior to moving to Toms River 4 years ago. He was a former book keeper for the Stanley Stahl Real Estate Agency in New York, NY, retiring after over 30 years of service. Red served in the US Army. He was active in the Jackson Township Public Recreation Basketball League. Red was a formidable stick ball player. Around the homestead, Red was handy with various maintenance projects, and in addition to enjoying working in his garden, he is fondly remembered for his potato salad and Manhattan clam chowder. He was always the devoted family man.
Son of the late Robert and Agnes Phillips; brother of the late, Robert Phillips, Jr. and Joan Phillips; he is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Dorothy; three children, William J. Phillips, Jr. and his wife Allyson, James Phillips and his companion Barbara Szemiot, and Doriann Szemiot and her husband Mark; a sibling, Donald P. Phillips and his wife Kathleen; three grandchildren, Dylan, Jessica and Will Phillips; and several in-laws and other relatives.
Private funeral arrangements are by D'Elia Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 100 Flanagan Blvd, PO Box 5000 Boys Town, NE 68010 or by visiting www.boystown.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Phillips family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019