William "Jerry" Jones
William "Jerry" Jones

Brick - William "Jerry" Jones, 64 of Brick passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Jerry was born in Jersey City and raised in Old Bridge. He was a graduate of Cedar Ridge High School. Jerry was a clerk in the x-ray department of Community Medical Center, Toms River for almost 20 years. After his retirement from Community Medical Center he worked as a sales associate for Walmart. Jerry had lived in Asbury Park for about a year before moving to Lakewood where he lived for 32 years and then relocated to Brick about 6 years ago.

Jerry was predeceased by his mother Gertrude (nee Tillman) Jones and a brother Scott Jones. He is survived by his spouse Robert "Bob" Decker of Brick, his father William J. Jones, Sr., and a brother Guy Jones both of Florida. Jerry is also survived by 2 nephews.

Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Services were private. Memorial donations may be made to the Brick Township Volunteer EMS, 500 Aurora Place Brick, NJ 08723. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
