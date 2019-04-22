|
William Joseph Glennon
Four Seasons of Wall - On April 12, 2019 William Joseph Glennon left this life with the same grace and dignity he led it for 87 years, surrounded by the love of his family. Born and raised in Mamaroneck, NY, Bill spent his teenage years caddying at the prestigious Winged Foot Country Club where he developed a passion for golf and a perfect swing. He attended Scranton University earning a degree in Engineering which he applied to a 40 year career as an aerospace engineer for Singer Kearfott in Wayne. Bill faithfully served his country in the US Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa. He was a member of the American Legion #529 in Four Seasons. A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was a tireless gardener, avid reader of several daily newspapers, all around handyman, and master of the art of puttering around. He was a kind and generous man, and was a doting husband and father, and proud grandfather. He loved travel, theater, afternoon naps, and the company of his adoring grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
William is survived by his devoted wife, Alyce. He leaves his children - son William and his children Tina & TJ; son David, his wife Dr. Lisa and children Kenny, Zachary, Jeremy, & Samantha; son Jeffrey; son Timothy and his daughter Madysen; son James Jahnsen and his children Kelly & Jill; daughter Diane Shaw, husband Richard and children Adele, Frances & Leo; son Daniel Jahnsen, wife Kathy and children Kate and Daniel Jr. & Ava; and daughter Linda Corsi, husband Peter and children Peter, Andrew & Shannon.
Viewing will be at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35, Wall, on Friday April 26th from 4-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will at St. Peter's Church, Forman Avenue, Pt. Pleasant, on Saturday, April 27th at 11am. Private Burial will take place the following day at the NJ Veterans' Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ().
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 22, 2019