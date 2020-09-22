Dr. William Joseph Kelly
Middletown - Dr. William Joseph Kelly of Middletown, NJ passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on September 17th, 2020. Bill was born September 1, 1968 in Buffalo, NY to Dr. William T. Kelly and Irene (Dillon) Kelly.
He attended Bucknell University and New York Chiropractic College, and practiced in Red Bank, NJ. A former resident of Sea Bright, NJ, he is survived by his parents; his wife, Dr. Lorien (Klein) Kelly; his son, Billy Kelly; his sister, Eileen Kelly; her children, Caitlin and Gavin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bill lived his 52 years to the fullest, thriving on outdoor adventures. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer, and skier. He especially enjoyed skiing with his family and friends in Vermont and annual trips out West.
Bill was the life of every party, had an infectious laugh, a brilliant smile, and a magnetic personality, gathering friends everywhere he went. He will always be remembered for his amazing strength and courage and as the last man standing at any social event.
Like the morning sun you come, and like the wind you go…
A memorial service in celebration of life will take place at John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10-11:30 AM. Guests may also join 11-11:30 via Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/95756391030
Meeting ID: 957 5639 1030.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hand to Hand Ministries for the Billy Kelly Education Fund at PO Box 811, Middletown, NJ 07748.
Please visit William's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
.