William Joseph "Bill" Klimik
WILLIAM JOSEPH "BILL" KLIMIK, age 90, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, just shy of his 91st birthday. Born to the late Ladislow and Mary Klimik (Nee Petruska) in Carteret, New Jersey, he grew up in Woodbridge, New Jersey, with his brothers and sisters, including the late Helen, Louis, Stephen, Mary and Andrew and is survived by his sister, Margaret Kiraly (Nee Klimik) of Freehold, New Jersey. He is also survived by his children; William L. (MaryAnn) Klimik and Susan Buzzard (Nee Klimik). He has four grandsons; Christopher and Matthew Klimik and Evan and Gabriel Buzzard. Bill is at peace and reunited with his wife of 42 years, Karen "Cookie" Klimik (Nee Rusin). He had many close friends that he cared deeply for including his life-long best friends Samuel and Marie Wilson and their children as well as more recent friends after his wife passed, Ellen Fazio and John Kubicka.
Bill served in the United States Navy on the "USS Willard Keith" during the end of WWII and early in the Korean War. He was trained as an electrician and worked out of the IBEW Local 358 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. After marrying Karen, they settled in Freehold, New Jersey and started their family. Bill was an active church member with his wife at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Freehold, NJ, as well as St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Jackson, NJ. He was an active member of the Freehold Elks Lodge 1454 for 60 years including being a Life Member, Elk of the Year and Former Trustee. After retirement, he held prominent roles in the New Jersey AFL-CIO Retirees Department, serving in Trenton as President and Vice President for many, many years, and Lead Electrician for Habitat for Humanity of Central Jersey, managing all electrical work for over 30 homes. Bill received the New Jersey Governor's Award in Public Service 1994, for his volunteer work and commitment to Habitat for Humanity.
After 33 years in Freehold, Bill and Karen moved to the West Lake community in Jackson, New Jersey, to enjoy their retirement and he resided there until his recent illness. Bill was a daily reader of the Asbury Park Press and loved discussing local and national issues and politics. He always had stories to tell and we look forward to our family and his friends continuing to share stories as we celebrate his life.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 5-9 PM on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:30 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the funeral home. His Funeral Liturgy will follow at 9:30 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020