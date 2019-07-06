|
|
William Joseph McCabe
Seaside Park - William Joseph McCabe, 88, of Seaside Park, passed away on July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Bill joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951, and fought in the Korean War. After serving overseas, he became a drill sergeant at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Returning home, he worked for General Foods Inc. and married Josephine Ristaino. In 1959, he joined the Jersey City Fire Department and retired as a Captain. After thirty years of service, Bill moved to Seaside Park, where he spent time with his wife, Dolly married for 64 years.
Bill always had a project in his garage or at one of his daughters' homes. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and taking trips with his family. One of his most memorable trips was traveling to Ireland with his best friend, Charlie Donaghue.
Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Anyone who knew him loved, respected and admired him for his genuine and humble spirit, his willingness to help others, and his dry sense of humor.
Bill was predeceased by his sister, Helen Delaney, and brothers, Tom McCabe and Phil McCabe. He is survived by his loving wife, Dolly(Josephine) and their four daughters and their spouses, Johanna and Larry McCauley, Dr. Mary Beth McCabe and Daryl Kuna, Susan and Dr. Frank Sharp, and Ellen McCabe and Heyward Chiaviello, along with his seven grandchildren, Meghan, Luke, Billy, Sarah, Mary, Katherine and Philip; his sister, Patricia Lynch and cousin, Diane Leo.
Bill's family would like to extend special thanks and admiration to John Rice, Bill's medical care giver and friend.
Visitation will be held at Anderson and Campbell, 703 Main Street in Toms River Monday, July 8th, 3-8 pm. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00am at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 50 E St., Seaside Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation at www.fshsociety.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 6 to July 7, 2019