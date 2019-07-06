Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
50 E St
Seaside Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William McCabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph McCabe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph McCabe Obituary
William Joseph McCabe

Seaside Park - William Joseph McCabe, 88, of Seaside Park, passed away on July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Bill joined the United States Marine Corps in 1951, and fought in the Korean War. After serving overseas, he became a drill sergeant at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Returning home, he worked for General Foods Inc. and married Josephine Ristaino. In 1959, he joined the Jersey City Fire Department and retired as a Captain. After thirty years of service, Bill moved to Seaside Park, where he spent time with his wife, Dolly married for 64 years.

Bill always had a project in his garage or at one of his daughters' homes. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and taking trips with his family. One of his most memorable trips was traveling to Ireland with his best friend, Charlie Donaghue.

Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Anyone who knew him loved, respected and admired him for his genuine and humble spirit, his willingness to help others, and his dry sense of humor.

Bill was predeceased by his sister, Helen Delaney, and brothers, Tom McCabe and Phil McCabe. He is survived by his loving wife, Dolly(Josephine) and their four daughters and their spouses, Johanna and Larry McCauley, Dr. Mary Beth McCabe and Daryl Kuna, Susan and Dr. Frank Sharp, and Ellen McCabe and Heyward Chiaviello, along with his seven grandchildren, Meghan, Luke, Billy, Sarah, Mary, Katherine and Philip; his sister, Patricia Lynch and cousin, Diane Leo.

Bill's family would like to extend special thanks and admiration to John Rice, Bill's medical care giver and friend.

Visitation will be held at Anderson and Campbell, 703 Main Street in Toms River Monday, July 8th, 3-8 pm. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 9th at 10:00am at St. Catharine of Siena Church, 50 E St., Seaside Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation at www.fshsociety.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now