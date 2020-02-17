|
|
William Joseph Rahill III
Little Egg Harbor - RAHILL, WILLIAM JOSEPH III, 90, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Masonic Village of Burlington, Burlington, N.J. He was born in Harrisburg, PA., residing there, Buffalo, N.Y., and East Brunswick, N.J., and Marlboro, N.J., prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Joseph graduated from Princeton University, in 1951, and John Hopkins University in 1955. He was a captain in the U.S. Army serving from 1955 to 1957. Joseph was a physician with the Sayreville Medical Group, Sayreville, N.J. He was a member of St. Theresa RC Church, Little Egg Harbor, N.J.
Joseph is survived by his wife Doris Rahill, daughters Kathryn Goode, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., Cecelia Carey, of Lawrenceville, N.J., and Cynthia Zschack, of Orange, CT., sister Maia Rahill-Frey, of Mahwah, N.J., grandchildren Chester, Alexander, Matthew, Qasi, Mimi, Piper, Rebecca and William, nephew Adam, and niece Portia. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, from 2-4 PM, and 7-8:45 PM, with a Service at 8:45 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Entombment will be private. For condolences, flowers, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020