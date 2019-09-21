|
William K. Comella
Farmingdale - William K. Comella, 78, passed away peacefully at home on September 20, 2019.
Bill was the son of the late William and Ruby Comella. He lived most of his life in the Highlands before moving to Farmingdale six years ago.
He was a graduate of the University of Colorado and Columbia University, Bill was an AT&T Pioneer and worked as an Electrical Engineer for AT&T Bell Labs in Holmdel, NJ and retired after 32 years of distinguished service.
Bill enjoyed being a member of the Monmouth Boat Club, former Commodore of the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club of Red Bank, member of the Whales Home Brewing Club and of the Austin Healey Sports & Touring Club.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara (Costa) Comella; his sons: William Jr. and Freddy Comella; his step children Gina Condos, David Pollara, Cindi Carbone, Andrea Pollara and Darren DiMare and all of their families including 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom all loved their "Papa Bill."
Also surviving is his brother and sister in law: Joseph and Susan Comella.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 7PM at Salt Creek Grille 4 Bingham Ave. Rumson, NJ 07760.
Please visit William's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 21, 2019