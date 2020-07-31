William K. Dickenson IV
Freehold - William K. (Billy) Dickenson IV was born on January 30,1966 and passed peacefully on July 28, 2020 losing his battle with dementia. He was born in Sea Isle City, NJ and his family settled in Freehold in 1969. To know him was to love him and even if you didn't know him, he loved you anyway!! He lit up every room he entered with his ever-present smile and charm. His greeting was a very firm handshake or a powerful hug as he spread his joy of life to all he met. He graduated Freehold Township High School in 1987 and went on to work at Freehold Foodtown for 25 years where the Freehold community embraced him. He was an avid NASCAR fan who loved to watch and attend the races with his mom. He had a love of dancing and singing anytime, anywhere. He had a passion for animals, with dogs and horses being his favorite. He excelled as an Olympian in Special Olympics
and remained a fan of athletics and exercise to stay in good shape. Bill loved to vacation with his family and never met a meal he didn't enjoy!! Movies with friends and family was always one of his favorite things to do. Above all, he was proud of his family as his wallet was full of family pictures to show on a moment's notice!
He is survived by his mother Christine Dickenson and his father William (Bill) K. Dickenson, III and his wife, Judi, his sisters and brothers-in-law Sue Pfeffer and Steve, Debbie Lynch and Mike, Lisa Applegate and Scott and Deanna Dickenson and his surviving step-siblings Tom McChesney and Laura, Ann Marie Ierardi and David McChesney. His proudest title was "Uncle Bill"! He is survived by all his nieces and nephews: Kristi, Taryn and Kevin Lynch, Larissa Cardozo and Bryan Pfeffer, Kyle, Mitch & Jessica Applegate and his step nieces and nephews Tommy & Erin McChesney and Amanda and Alex Ierardi and a great nephew Liam Cardozo. In their words he was their honest, lovable, best friend who inspired them with his positive view of life. He was their first and eternal playmate with unconditional love and acceptance of them all. His infectious laugh and silliness will be with them forever. Uncle Bill, we all "Love you more"!
Bill was cremated and all services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests you donate in his honor to your favorite charity
/cause or to NJ Special Olympics
.