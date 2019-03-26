|
|
William L. Hartley
Whiting - William L. Hartley, 78 of Whiting passed away Saturday March 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New Brunswick. He was born in Pomona, California, lived in Frostproof, Fla.. He also lived in Pt. Pleasant for 24 years before moving to Whiting 1 year ago.
William served in the Coast Guard from 1959-1963. He was the Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks in Lake Wales, Fla and currently a member of Brick Elks Lodge #2151. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park, Fla.
He was a Plant Accountant for Public Service Electric and Gas in Newark for 34 years before his retirement in 1995.
Surviving is his wife Selene R. McClain Hartley; two sons Douglas and his wife Kim, Forked River; and Craig and his Fiancée Debbie Kok of Brick; five grandchildren Shane, Craig Jr., Taylor, Morgan, and Maggie; one great grandson Gary and one niece Meredith Silvestri of Brick.
Visitation will be Thursday March 28, 2019 from 4:00- 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral service will be held at 7:30PM. Cremation will be private. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019