William L. Schaeffer
Waretown - William (Bill) Lyle Schaeffer age 90, passed away peacefully in his home in Waretown, NJ surrounded by his devoted wife Mary of 65 years and his loving family.
At the family's request, services honoring his life will be suspended and held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
William Schaeffer was born in 1930 in Newark, NJ, the third of four siblings born to Mary and Henry Schaeffer. He grew up predominately in Newark and was an avid athlete and sports enthusiast throughout his life.
Bill graduated from Seton Hall Prep in 1948 and continued his studies in education at Newark State College, graduating in 1952. Following his graduation, he completed his military service in the US Army and was deployed to Puerto Rico as an English teacher to help prepare the Island troops for deployment to Korea. This was a time he remembered with great fondness and the start of lifelong desire to live and vacation by the beach.
Following his military service, he married and continued his education career as a math and science teacher, and later as a guidance counselor, in the Milburn Public School District, a position he served and enjoyed for 39 years. During this time, he continued his studies in education earning a Masters degree from Seton Hall University, a Certification of Guidance from Montclair State University, and the pursuit of his Doctorate at Rutgers University. During his career as a teacher and guidance counselor, he spent 27 summers at the Crestview Swim Club as a manager. During this time, he developed his skill as a competitive tennis player, a passion he would continue until the age of 82.
Bill and Mary, his loving and devoted wife of 65 years and accomplished educator of the disabled, were residents of Morris Township for over 30 years. They lived briefly in Bucks County PA and spent 20 years wintering in Hutchinson Island, Florida and summering at their shore house on Long Beach Island, a time in which they garnered many close friends and social ties. They eventually made Greenbriar of Waretown and their beach home on Long Beach Island their final retirement destinations. They are fondly remembered as the couple at table one at the Beach House Restaurant on Long Beach Island and the frequent visitors of multiple local haunts on the Island and in Waretown. They especially loved meeting and chatting with the young wait staff, encouraging and guiding their educational goals. He will be missed by his pinochle group in Greenbriar who he enjoyed playing with every Thursday and his doting grand-daughters who were regular callers and visitors to the beach house.
Bill and Mary had five daughters, nine grand-daughters and seven great grandchildren. He had often reflected on his good luck of having so many daughters and grand-daughters and together, with his wife Mary, was an education advocate for their disabled daughter Barbara, successfully winning a landmark case for her education in the 1970's.
He is survived by his wife Mary of 65 years of Waretown, NJ; his daughter, Susan Schaeffer-Hollenbach of Sarasota Florida and her daughters Brianne Herman and Amber Viera and their spouses, and Elizabeth Hollenbach; his daughter Carol and Alan Mateo (spouse) of Upper Saddle River, NJ and their daughters Austin and Geneva Mateo; his daughter Judith Schaeffer-Benoit and Edward Benoit (spouse) of Morristown, NJ; his daughter Barbara Schaeffer, a resident of the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat in Wycoff, NJ; and his grand-daughters Melanie Amodio of Hillsborough, NJ and Amy Amodio of San Diego, California, the daughters of his predeceased daughter Mary Louise Schaeffer of Philadelphia; and his seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat, 700 Mountain Ave., Wycoff, NJ 07481, (https://eccretreat.org/
). Arrangements are under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main St., Barnegat, NJ 08005.