|
|
William L. Tompkins
Island Heights - William L. Tompkins, born in Bayonne and a long time resident of Island Heights, passed away peacefully on October 26th 2019.
William graduated from the original Toms River High School and promptly joined the Army to serve in World War II. His two years of service were spent in the Philippines during the war. William returned home in May of 1946 and married Jayne, his high school sweetheart, that following September 7th. In the years to follow, Jayne and William would build their home in Island Heights and become parents to two boys, David and Jeffrey.
William was an avid golfer and self-employed entrepreneur, owning South Jersey Title Search Co. in downtown Toms River for over 60 years. He held the title of borough clerk for Island Heights for several years as well. He was a spiritual man who was involved in many church activities, and also served as a Master Mason in the Grand Lodge of New Jersey. He enjoyed making people laugh--he always had a good joke or the perfect punchline. William will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. This past year marked 73 years married to his wife Jayne.
William is survived by his wife Jayne, his children David and Jeffrey, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
There will be a viewing held at Carmona-Bolen on Main St. in Toms River on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Island Heights Methodist Church. Pastor Blaire Goold will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Island Heights Methodist Church in memory of William.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019