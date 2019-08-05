|
William "Bill" Louis Carr Sr.
Toms River - William "Bill" Louis Carr Sr. 75, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Friday August 2, 2019 at Green Acres Manor in Toms River, NJ
Born in Plainfield, NJ he lived in Rahway, NJ before moving to Toms River, NJ 65 years ago.
William received his Bachelor Degree in Arts and History from John Carroll University in Cleveland OH.
William proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam; he also served in the Reserves as well.
He was a Sales Manager with SeaLand Service for 32 years.
Surviving is his loving wife of 53yrs Marcella (Hughes) Carr, his sons; William Jr. and his wife Karen of Wall, NJ, Brian and his wife Jeanmarie of Toms River, NJ and Michael and his wife Amy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, his daughter Margaret Westhoven and her husband Andy of Bayville, NJ and also his seven grand children.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8pm at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 809 NW Central Ave. Seaside Park, NJ. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10am at St. Catharine of Siena, the Parish of St. Junipero Serra in Seaside Park, NJ. Entombment will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 5, 2019