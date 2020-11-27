William M. Goss
Belmar - William M. Goss, 78 of Belmar passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Bill was born and raised in Newark and moved along with his family to Belmar during his high school years. He graduated with the class of 1960 from Manasquan High School. After high school Bill enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. There he served from 1961 until 1965. Bill married the love of his life in 1962, Nancy nee Marsango. After his military service Bill was employed by the Belmar Board of Education for 33 years. He finished his career as head custodian at Belmar Elementary School. Bill was a lifelong member of the Belmar First Aid Squad and at one time held the rank of Captain. He was also a Special Police Officer in Belmar during the summer months for several years. Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Nancy Goss of Belmar; his three loving children Randolph Goss and his wife Christine of Clemens, SC, Angela Galatioto and her husband Anthony of Haskell, NJ and Holly Eckert and her husband Joel of Louisville, KY. Bill was the cherished grandfather of David (Michaela) Wriggins, Nicolina Wriggins, Nicholas Galatioto, Kevin Goss, Kyle Goss, and Jason Goss.
Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 1-4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736 with a funeral service to begin at 3 pm. Interment will be at a later date at Brig Gen William C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 North Andrews Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 or Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund 600 13th Avenue Belmar, NJ 07719. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
