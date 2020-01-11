|
|
William M. Kelly
Point Pleasant - William M. Kelly, 94 of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at Crest Pointe Care Center, Point Pleasant. His former wife and friend Lillian Kelly was at his side.
Bill was born in Kearney and was a lifelong resident of the shore area. He attended Manasquan High School where he received a varsity letter playing football. World War II began, and Bill left high school to enlist in the US Navy. He was assigned to the USS Laffey," The ship that would not die". Bill received his "Purple Heart Medal" during the historic battle that lasted 80 minutes aboard the USS Laffey. After his service Bill returned to New Jersey and delivered milk until he opened Shamrock Janitorial Services, Belmar. Bill was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating and his horses.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Bessie Kelly, his brothers James and Thomas Kelly and a sister Marion Hirsch. He is survived by his children, son Michael T. Kelly of Brick, four daughters and their spouses Maureen A. Kelly of Tucson, AZ, Mary Wirtz and her husband James of Martha's Vineyard, Margie Moore and her husband Kenny of Wall, NJ and Monica Bleiler and her husband Keith of Falmouth, MA. Bill was also the grandfather of thirteen and great grandfather of eight.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Crest Pointe Care Center for their dedicated care over the years.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 12 to 2 PM at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ with a Funeral Service to begin at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the USS Laffey at https://www.patriotspoint.org/explore/uss-laffey/. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020