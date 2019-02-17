Services
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
William M. Rothermel Obituary
William M. Rothermel

Union Beach - William M. Rothermel, 88, of Union Beach, passed away Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Care One of Holmdel. He was born in Jersey City, and worked as a Supervisor at Western Electric in Kearney, which later became AT&T. He retired in 1968.

William was predeceased by his parents William J. Rothermel and Mary (Leary) Rothermel; his first wife Lorraine (Engel) Rothermel ; a sister Mary Wetzel; and two step-children George and James Pezet. He is survived by his loving wife Jo Anne (Pezet) Rothermel; Gary Rothermel and his wife Heidi of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Brian Rothermel of Keansburg and Gail Strydio and her husband Jim of Middletown. William also leaves behind his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Kelsey Strydio, Jeffrey and Douglas Rothermel and a great granddaughter Emily.

He also leaves behind Jo Anne's loving grandchildren George, Jennifer, Jimmy and Julia Pezet and Liane Vandevander; and loving great grandchildren Lucy and Buddie Pezet and Layton and Lucas Vandevander.

William proudly served his Country in the United States Army during peacetime and also participated in several senior softball leagues throughout Monmouth County. He was also known for being a caring and selfless individual who would do anything to help anybody, especially his family and grandchildren.

A visitation will be held for William on Monday February 18, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and on Tuesday February 19, 2019 10:30 AM at the funeral home with a funeral service at 11 AM at the funeral home.

Entombment will follow in Holmdel Mausoleum of Holmdel. To offer the family of William your condolences, for directions or to order flowers, please visit our website at www.dayfuneralhome.com .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
