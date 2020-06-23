William M. Simmons



Middletown - William Michael "Bill" Simmons, 68, of Middletown, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. A beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle, Bill was born in Brooklyn, NY, the oldest of three siblings, and lived in and around Middletown for over 60 years.



An avid lover of the environment and all things related to nature, Bill worked for the Monmouth County Health Department for over 30 years.



It is impossible to capture in words just how wonderful of a man Bill was. Always tinkering away at a new project, Bill had a talent of "MacGyvering" anything that needed repair as long as he had some duct tape and a screwdriver handy. He had a sense of humor that could not be beat. A true Aquarius, he loved the beach and all things related to it.



After retiring in 2013, he became a guide for Sea Grant Consortium where he would lead field trips for school children, teaching them the ways of the sea and all the life it holds. When Bill wasn't working or helping those in need, as he always put others before himself, he could be seen walking around his favorite parks, attending church every Sunday, or simply visiting his friends.



Bill is predeceased by his parents, William Joseph and Margaret "Peggy" (McLoughlin) Simmons.



He is survived by his loving wife, Leah (Cassone) Simmons of 36 years; their sons Matthew and Alex; grandsons Javed Laguardia and Skyler Simmons; sister Jeannie (Simmons) Patania, her husband Donald, their daughter Jill and son Michael; brother Kevin and his wife Eileen (Scully) Simmons; and many loving cousins and extended family.



Due to the pandemic, arrangements are privately being made by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home for a very small gathering. There will be a Mass service at Saint Mary, Mother of God church. The family requests privacy for the gatherings.



A future celebration of life memorial may take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bill's name to any environmental cause of your choice.



He was a truly unique soul, and he will always be loved and adored, and missed by all the lives he touched. We love you!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store