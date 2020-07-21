1/
William Mack
William Mack

Port Monmouth - William J. Mack of Middletown passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born in Newark, New Jersey to Charles and Mary Mack. William proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered in combat. William was the founder of the Korean War Veterans - Hong Sung Chapter, Middletown, NJ. He was a lifelong member of the Purple Heart Association, Middletown, NJ and VFW Post 2179. William was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing trips in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. William was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School. William is predeceased by his two sisters, Martha Keigher and Patricia Bruder and a brother Charles A. Mack Jr. He is survived by his brother Dr. and Mrs. James P. Mack and many nieces and nephews. Due to current Covid restrictions, a private family service and burial will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Inc., Middletown, NJ 07748.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
