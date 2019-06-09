|
William Meyer
Milford - William P. Meyer, Jr., 89, of Milford Delaware passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Greenwood, Delaware. Bill was born in New Brunswick, and was a resident of New Jersey for 67 years before moving to Delaware in 1996. He was a founding member of the Robertsville Fire Company, a member of the State Forest Fire Service, and Ducks Unlimited. Bill worked for the Nestle Company in Freehold, New Jersey for 47 years. He also served in the Naval Reserves. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and his grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, in 2015. He is survived by his children Debbie & her husband William Pfaffenhauser; Kenneth & his wife Stephanie; Donna & her husband Brian McCann; and William & his wife Elizabeth. He had 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Wednesday, June 12 from 4pm to 8pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Thursday, June 13th at 10 am. Entombment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Mausoleum, Freehold.
For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 9, 2019