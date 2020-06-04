William Michael "Mike" Jallick
Tinton Falls - William Michael ("Mike") Jallick, 72, Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1st at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Mike was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Jacqueline Jallick. Mike served his country honorably in the US Navy on the USS Pollux during the Vietnam War. In the Navy, Mike received the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Upon being discharged from the Navy, Mike was hired at AT&T. He married his wife, Donna, in 1971 and two children followed, Christie and Ryan. While working and raising a family, Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Cincinnati, a Master of Arts in Instructional Training and Technology from The Governors State University and a Master's Certificate in Project Management from The George Washington University. AT&T brought many opportunities to Mike, moving him and his family to the suburbs of Chicago in 1982 and then settling in New Jersey in 1989. He ended his successful 30-year career as a Project Manager for AT&T in 1997.
Upon his retirement from AT&T, Mike started a second career in physical fitness and personal training. Mike entered several body-building contests, scoring well for his age group. In addition to body building, through his life Mike enjoyed golf, bowling, racquetball and tennis. In his free time, Mike loved vacationing with his family. Traveling to Aruba, Hawaii and houseboating on Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake were his favorite vacation spots. Mike also served the Lord and was a communicant of St. Leo the Great RC Church, Lincroft.
In 2002, Mike willingly took on the responsibility of being the #1 Pawpaw to Jack, Kamlyn and Will. Mike gave endlessly and selflessly to his grandchildren. Because Jack was born with Prader-Willi Syndrome, he needed special care. Mike commuted three hours a day to care for Jack for many years so that his daughter could forward her career. Jack loved his Pawpaw and spent hours talking to him. Mike got the biggest kick out of watching Kamlyn play softball and basketball, do TikToks and excel in school. Kamlyn always listened to Pawpaw's advice on schoolwork and classes. Will, named after him, gave him such joy, especially because he loves to play with his matchbox cars and play baseball just as his father did. Last summer, Will spent two weeks with Pawpaw in New Jersey where he had a great time.
Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Donna, his son & daughter-in-law Ryan & Elizabeth Jallick, Wheaton, IL; his daughter & son-in-law Christie & Kevin Bevacqua, Tinton Falls and his three grandchildren Jack, Kamlyn & William.
Funeral services are private. Mike would have appreciated any donations in his memory to be forwarded to his favorite charity, Prader-Willi Syndrome Association USA or www.pwsausa.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Mike's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.