William Miller
1930 - 2020
William Miller

Brick - William Miller, of Brick, passed away May 4, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center due to complications of Covid 19 two weeks before his 90th birthday. William was born on May 18, 1930 and lived his entire life in Brick, most recently at the Chelsea Assisted Living facility in Brick.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Louise Bates Miller on Christmas Eve 2019. He is also predeceased by his parents William Miller and Carrie Hulse Miller, sisters Betty Kennett, Jean LaVance, Shirley Cooper, Helen Miller and his brothers Homan Miller and Ronald Miller. William is survived by his daughter Kathleen and her husband Richard MacDonald, son Glenn Miller, son Brent Miller and his wife Megen, ten grandchildren, Brian Wixted, Sara and her husband Kevin Durnien, Richard and Courtney MacDonald, Chelsea and her husband Patrick Winslow, Laura and her husband Michael Wolbert, Michael and his wife Megan, Alyssa, Kaeleigh and Caleb Miller, and eleven great grandchildren, Gavin, Conor, Owen and Kacey Durnien, Kolina, Sinia and Thomas Winslow, Eowyn Dendtler, Ian MacDonald and Tyler and Zachary Miller. He is also survived by his dear sisters Gloria Hughes, Carolyn Dunston, brother Bruce Miller, many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Each one was given a special nonsensical nickname.

Bill or "Ike" was a devoted and selfless family man, always concerned for the welfare of his family and friends. There was nothing that could be asked of him that he wouldn't be eager to help with. There was nothing he couldn't fix, a talent much appreciated by his friends and family. He could be counted on any time of the day or night whether to fix a boiler or help with a sick grandchild.

A carpenter by trade since age 14 he built and renovated many homes including his own in which he lived with his wife for 66 years. He served on the Brick Township Municipal Utilities authority for 37 years. His commitment to the citizens of Brick was honored in 1986 with the dedication of the "William Miller Water Treatment Plant". He took great pride in helping to provide clean water to Brick residents and his forward-looking vision spearheaded many improvements to the water and sewerage system.

Bill enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army peacekeeping force in Austria during the Korean Conflict. He was truly "Proud to be an American." Bill also served as Boy Scout Troop 38 Scoutmaster for several years guiding several teens to the rank of Eagle. He was an active member Fireman Pioneer Hose Company for many years earning exempt status in his later years. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, and gardening. Bill got a real kick out of dressing up as Santa Claus, visiting nursery schools, Cub Scout and Brownie Troops, neighbors and Great-grandkids who lovingly called him "Ho-Ho." His quest to pick the first tomato or grow the largest pumpkin is the stuff of family legends.

Surprise "pop-ins" for coffee were always welcomed and in-depth political discussions, tales of childhood antics, army days, fishing and hunting adventures were an endless source of entertainment and will be deeply missed.

Due to the pandemic a memorial service and celebration of Bill's life will be held when larger gatherings are permitted and safe. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Pioneer Hose Fire Company Station 22 at PO Box 4098 Brick, NJ 08723, or the Chelsea Employee Holiday Fund at 458 Jack Martin Boulevard, Brick, NJ 08724. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.weatherheadyoung.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 6, 2020
Kate and family, so sorry for your loss.
Mary Jane Rinaldi
May 6, 2020
I have a lifetime of fond memories of Uncle Billy.From him coming home from his service in the Army,offshore fishing in the skiff that Grandfather Bill built,gunning for small game in 'The meadows',helping us build our home,attending Brent's Eagle scout ceremony,many family gatherings &most recently our chats about good old days.I miss him.RIP Uncle Bill I almost forgot the cuckoo he sent from Austria.
Fred & Nancy LaVance
Family
May 6, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Bill . He was always Mr. Miller for me . I enjoyed seeing him with my brother Roy . May he be sharing his eternal life with Mary . Blessings and prayers to his family .
Sandra Tumas
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rip uncle Billy
Amanda Caprio
Family
May 6, 2020
My condolences to Kate and her family.
I know he is missed terribly.
You're in my thoughts and prayers
Lorraine
Lorraine FETHERMAN
Friend
May 6, 2020
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Love Kathi and Eb
Kathi and Eb Snell
Friend
