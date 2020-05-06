I have a lifetime of fond memories of Uncle Billy.From him coming home from his service in the Army,offshore fishing in the skiff that Grandfather Bill built,gunning for small game in 'The meadows',helping us build our home,attending Brent's Eagle scout ceremony,many family gatherings &most recently our chats about good old days.I miss him.RIP Uncle Bill I almost forgot the cuckoo he sent from Austria.

Fred & Nancy LaVance

