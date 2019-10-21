|
|
William N. Germinario
Marlboro - William N. Germinario, Sr. died on Saturday October 19th at his home surrounded by family.
Bill was born in Hoboken in 1927. His family moved to Holmdel in 1935, where they farmed for many years. He was a graduate of Red Bank High School class of 1945. Following high school, Bill joined the U.S. Army serving in the 1802 Special Regiment at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point. He attained the rank of Sergeant in the Medical Corp. Bill was awarded the WWII Victory Medal.
He entered the maritime industry and became a Stevedore Safety Superintendent. Bill continued studying and became a Certified Safety Profession and had worked for several stevedore and steamship lines in both port New York and Philadelphia. His last position was a Loss Prevention Officer for Atlantic Container Line, Elizabeth, where he directed their teaching and technical affiliates. As a member of the N.Y. Shipping Association Safety Committee he was instrumental in writing many of the industries code of safety regulations that are still in effect today. Following retiring in 1994, he continued to teach classes in Hazardous Materials Safety Training.
Bill enjoyed many a day making wine in the family basement with his father and his own children. Being raised on farm he always had a tremendous size garden in his backyard full of vegetables for his family to enjoy. He was a fan of Army football, especially the Army Navy game. He was a parishioner of Church of St. Catharine, Holmdel, where he would volunteer as an Usher.
He was predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Anna Marie Germinario and his first wife Rose Lepre Germinario.
Surviving his wife of 57 years, Barbara Germinario; children, Anne Marie Giannico, Bayville, Nicholas Germinario and his wife, Kathy, Bayville, Leonard Germinario and his husband Ronald Bradley, West Long Branch, Donna Rose Germinario, Holmdel, William Germinario and his wife Charlene, Middletown, Mary Jane Barrett, Tinton Falls and Paula Germinario, Allentown, PA; seven grandchildren, Michelle and Raj, Carly and Brian, Christina and Bob, Alexandria and Reed, Jenna, Anthony and Shayna, Amanda and Jeffrey; and six great grandchildren, Gabriella, Thomas, Ava, Leo, Nicholas and Luke.
Visitation Wednesday October 23rd, 4 to 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial, Thursday, October 24th, 9:15 am at Church of St. Catharine, Holmdel. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence please visit Bill's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019