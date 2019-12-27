|
|
William N. Moore Sr.
William N. Moore Sr., a man with dignity, integrity and a loving heart, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. He was 80 years old.
Born in Neptune, he was a stellar athlete and graduate of Neptune High School. He held a Bachelors of Science from Monmouth University and a Master of Arts from Kean College.
Bill was a dedicated and respected teacher and coach for Middletown Township Board of Education for 35 years. He served as both President and Chief of the Shark River Hills Fire Company. He was a member of the Bradley Surf Casters, an avid sportsman and Gardner. Bill was a communicant of the St. James Episcopal Church in Bradley Beach, NJ.
He was predeceased by his parents; Joseph and Alberta Moore, his grandson, Jack Moore, his son-in-law, Shay Schembri and his sister, Joreen Schoch.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Jane, his devoted children; William and Kim Moore, Robert and Christine Moore, Laura Schembri, Holly and Tom Toohey, his beloved grandchildren; Shane and Jordan, Bryan and Jill, Stephanie and Matt, Ian, Travis, Emily and Chris, Sarah, Andrew, and Casey, his cherished great-grandchildren; Hadley, Collins and Owen, his brothers-in-law; William Bryker and Donald Bryker, his many loving nieces and nephews, as well as his large, loving extended family.
We were all blessed to have traveled life's journey with him.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 3pm-7pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church in Bradley Beach. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10am at St. James Episcopal Church in Bradley Beach. Disposition will be private. All funeral arrangements are under the direction of Francioni Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to: St. James Episcopal Church, 605 4th Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019