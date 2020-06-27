William Noel McGackin



William Noel McGackin, 78, passed away peacefully on March 16th with his children by his side. He was born on Christmas Day, 1941 in Neptune Township, the son of Jack and Irene (Bryan) McGackin and spent most of his life in Freehold.



After graduating from Freehold High School, he served with the US Navy from 1961 to 1966. Bill, otherwise known as The Bill Man, Humper or Mr. Doogles, among other names, was a stranger to none and friend to all. Following his years in the service, Bill spent time bartending before finding his niche as the owner of various pizza restaurants. He was best known for being the owner of THE WORLD FAMOUS Doogle's Pizza in Farmingdale, New Jersey. For over fifteen years he slung pizzas with a Coors hidden behind the counter, a cigarette hanging out of his mouth and a smile on his face. In this he was able to engage his true love, the love of others. He touched countless lives through his work, in ways both great and small. From the kids who hung out at the shop, to customers near and far, to employees he treated like his own family, and to the nieces, nephews and stray kids who found themselves riding in his truck as he took them to "work" with him. This "work" included stuffing them full of pizza, cupcakes, chips and enough soda to cause cavities. With rarely a harsh word for his fellow man, friends were something Bill was never short on. He knew everyone and everyone knew him. His gregarious nature and great sense of humor made it easy to be around him. And even easier to like! From lifelong friendships, to strangers he just met, Billy was a friend to all. And a friend to those who most needed one. ALL were welcomed into his family. Bill was a devoted husband to his wife Jean, whom he loved in ways he expressed through his actions. Good with his hands, Billy built his lovely wife the home of their dreams. And when they grew tired of that, they bought another and started all over again…and again. He was a dedicated Father to his children and quite often maybe a little too lenient. He extended open arms to their spouses, treating them as his own children. A generous man with a kind soul, he will be missed by all. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Jean Earp McGackin; four children and spouses, Jennifer and Joel Miller, Brian and Carolyn McGackin, Darrin and Melanie McGackin and Dana and Jeff Turner; sister, two brothers and spouses, Patricia Gail and Lester Preston, Richard and Eileen McGackin and Gerald McGackin and fiancé Joan Peterson Ayers; Sisters-in-law, Kathy McGackin and Jane McGackin-Maury; and nine grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenzie, Logan, Kendal, Christopher, Julia, Jake, Riley, and Colton, along with innumerable cousins, nephews and nieces.



A memorial gathering will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold. Due to social distancing requirements attendance at Mass will be limited to fifty people.









